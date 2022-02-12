Mummy G.O Says She Used To Wake Up To Credit Alerts ’50 Years Ago’

Funmilayo Adebayo, a controversial evangelist known as Mummy G.O, has responded to people who have questioned some of her former life stories before becoming a fervent Christian.

She claimed to have had millions in her bank account more than 50 years ago and was constantly awoken by bank messages.

Those who doubt Mummy G.O have never lost as much as she has, she said during a service.

READ ALSO: Your First Discharge Contains Your Destiny Code: Mummy G.O

Nightclubs, cocaine sales, and even night workers and sugar mummies who paid her tithing, according to the missionary.

She went on to say that before she became a Christian, her money account was never less than N30 million.

Check out the video below: