“Don’t Come Near My Man, He’s My Property”, Nkechi Blessing Says As She Threatens Women

Blessing Nkechi Sunday put an end to rumors that she had broken up with her boyfriend, Honourable Opeyemi David Falegan.

In a video, the actress can be seen sitting on her man’s leg, forcefully warning husband snatchers to keep their distance from him.

READ MORE: Nkechi Blessing Reunites With Politician Boyfriend For Valentine

Falegan, who lives in London, flew to Nigeria to commemorate their wedding anniversary in big manner.

She took advantage of the chance to inform the rest of the world that their ship is still sailing.

The actress has vowed to pour acid on every woman who approaches her lover. She promised never to leave her guy, referring to him as her property.

Watch Video Below: