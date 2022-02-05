Estranged Couple Faithia Williams And Saidi Balogun Celebrate Birthdays Today

Today, February 5th, 2022, estranged Nollywood couple Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun celebrate their birthdays.

Faithia who is celebrating her 53rd birthday shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a stunning dress and head wrap.

She thanked God for the new era and described herself as a self-determined, strong, and lovely spirit.

Saidi on the other hand, celebrates his 55th birthday with images on his Instagram page of him wearing a charming agbada and a cap.

He also thanked God for his mercy, noting that he is entering the new era on eagle’s wings.

