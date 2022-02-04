Fans React As DJ Cuppy Shares Photo Of Her Son, Dudu Otedola

Some admirers of DJ Cuppy, a prominent Nigerian female radio jockey and billionaire’s daughter, have voiced unhappiness after she showed off a dog as her kid.

She took to Instagram to share a shot of herself praying with her black dog, Dudu Otedola.

READ MORE: DJ Cuppy laments about her single status on social media following Rihanna’s news

Advertisement

Cuppy gushed about her puppy, saying that he is “far too handsome.” Dudu Otedola, my son, is simply too attractive, she wrote.

Some followers have reacted to the post by saying it’s not her portion because a dog can’t be her son.

See post below: