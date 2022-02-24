“I am the new Queen”, James Brown replies Bobrisky

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, has broken his silence and responded to his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

While James Brown goes about his business and creates his own stuff, Bobrisky, who feels outrun and intimidated by him, is constantly firing shots at him.

Bobrisky inflamed their feud when he boasted about instructing James and financially assisting him.

James who has been behaving maturely and holding his cool in the face of Bob’s vitriol, has now spoken up.

On Daddy Freeze’s Instagram page, James addressed his beef with Bobrisky and declared that he now ruled the crossdressing world.

He indicated that he holds no animosity against him because he greatly respects Bob, but that the fact that Bob continues to follow his time work in order to create material isn’t right.

