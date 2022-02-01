I Really Want To Get Pregnat At The Right Time: Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has shared how she longs to be pregnant. This was revealed in a recent tweet star turned entrepreneur, which she posted via her own Twitter profile.

According to the BBNaija star, who was reacting to news that Rihanna was pregnant for ASAP Rocky, she wants to know what it’s like to be pregnant.

Mercy Eke, on the other hand, clarified that while she sincerely wants to experience pregnancy, she wants it to happen at the correct time.

