I’ll Declare Presidential Ambition At Appropriate Time, Says Atiku After Meeting Babangida

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar paid a visit to former military leader Ibrahim Babangida on Tuesday.

The meeting was held behind closed doors and lasted roughly an hour.

Following his meeting with Babangida, the former vice president paid a visit to Niger state governor Abubakar Sani-Bello.

Atiku told journalists after the meeting on Tuesday that he came to Niger to express his condolences to the state’s leadership and people for recent bandit assaults.

“I only came on a courtesy visit to the governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant banditry in Niger state,” he said.

“I just discussed with the governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate.”

When asked about his presidential aspiration, Abubakar said: “I have only come on a visit, I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time.”