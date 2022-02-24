Irabor: Current Security Challenges Make It Necessary For Army To Support Community Policing

Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff, has stated that the current state of insecurity in the country has made it necessary for the military to support community policing efforts.

Irabor spoke on Wednesday at an event organised by 21st century chronicle, held in Abuja.

He expressed that soldiers have been deployed across 36 states to support efforts to improve security.

“There is a community policing framework currently, but it has to be escalated,” he said.

“The NPF is already working on this to see how they could boost community policing mechanisms beyond what it is right now.

“Nigerians need to understand the basis of our involvement and the basis are internal confrontations.

“Of course, our constitution mandates the armed forces to play a supporting role to the civil authority — in this case the police — in circumstances that we have found ourselves.

“The manifestation of these insecurities have assumed such a proportion that the military will be at the forefront of addressing them.”