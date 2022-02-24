Nigeria Will Be Great Despite The Challenges, Says Gowon

Yakubu Gowon, former military head of state, has stated that he believes Nigeria will attain greatness despite the many challenges.

Gowon was speaking on Thursday at the launch of a book by Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti.

The book is titled, ‘Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria’.

Speaking on Thursday, the former military head of state said the book speaks on two major issues that Nigerians are concerned about.

“One is why Nigeria has not attained greatness. I believe Nigeria is meant for greatness. As the convener of Nigeria prays, I led all groups to pray for the good of our land. Regardless of the diverse difficulties that we have been grappling with since independence, our country shall attain the greatness it wants to have,” he said.

“The notion of our greatness is evolutionary though the pace can be made to go faster.

“The second notion of envisioning a new Nigeria addresses the leadership question. Our country may not have gotten this in 62 years as an independent nation but we’ve all done our best. This should not undermine our search for quality leadership.

“We speak of leadership that seeks to make our unity in diversity work. We speak pf leadership that makes our leadership internal and external safe for everyone. Leadership that is concerned about making democracy work. Leadership that makes Nigerians extremely proud of their green pastures.”