Insecurity: El-Rufai Calls For Land, Air Assault Across Affected States

Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, has called for simultaneous air and land attack on the terrorists by contiguous states.

He stated that the piecemeal attacks have not been effective enough to curb the spate of kidnapping in the Northwest.

El-Rufai said this on Thursday morning during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential media team.

He revealed that when attacked and chased out of Kaduna, the terrorists seamlessly move to neighbouring states because of the vast forest range.

Also Read: Insecurity: Oyo Govt To Host Hoodlums, Cult Groups

El-Rufai stated that the bandits, now terrorists, are engaged in kidnapping because of the lucrative nature of the “business” of kidnapping.

He explained that although a simultaneous land and air assault in all affected states may lead to the loss of innocent lives, his administration is willing to risk the collateral damage that comes with securing Kaduna State and its environs.