It is Fake News – Ned Nwoko Reacts To New Marriage Allegations

Ned Nwoko has finally responded to the viral claims that he has married another woman and is no longer married to Regina Daniels.

The business man allegedly deserted Regina Daniels for his new baby mother, whose bride price has been paid, as it was earlier reported.

According to a controversial blogger, the actress is likely to be replaced by another woman who is already pregnant with her husband’s child.

Ned Nwoko, a businessman and politician, has now posted a disclaimer on his Instagram page.

He wrote: This is fake news and YOU shouldn’t help to propagate it. If I want to marry, it will not be done in secrecy.

There is a particular group of little minded faceless individuals who believe they can gain followership in the social media by using my name to create sensational news every week.

I will keep being law abiding and reporting the miscreants to the police for appropriate actions. When such misguided individuals are arrested, don’t accuse me of using the law against them- HON.PRINCE NED NWOKO”.

