JAMB Introduces Self-Registration, New USSD Code For 2022 Candidates

For the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examinations, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has established self-registration centers in Abuja and Lagos.

According to the board, the technique will eventually minimize crowding at computer-based test centers (CBTs) in cities.

“This system would, in the long run, reduce the crowds at CBT centres in these cities,” JAMB said in a bulletin. “The conception of this noble idea is to, besides advancing the digital competence of candidates who feel they can do the registration on their own, expand the registration access points in line with COVID-19 protocols.”

JAMB stated that it was to utilize the digital competence of its increasing number of computer-savvy candidates to ease registration processes.

The board announced they’ve adopted the numbers 66019 code apart from the 55019 they had used since 2018 for the UTME and DE registrations and other essential services.

The board explained that the idea is to facilitate the 2022 UTME and DE registrations so that there won’t be many complaints.

The new method will also make sure that people do not find it difficult to create profiles, especially as a lot of people send requests with one USSD code.