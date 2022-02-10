Man Divorced Wife Of 20 Years Over Suspicion She Was R*ped By Kidnappers In Kaduna, Former Senator Narrates

It has been revealed that a Nigerian man from Zaria in Kaduna State has divorced his wife of 20 years after she was freed by kidnappers following her abduction.

A former Senator who represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, said this on Thursday.

His reason for the divorce: he suspected that his wife was raped by the bandits who had abducted her.

The lawmaker disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday and called on religious leaders to intervene in the matter.

Sani posted on his Twitter page, “A man from Zaria (name withheld) divorced his wife of twenty years after she was released by Bandits who kidnapped her along with others, on the ground that he suspected she was raped by the bandits. I call on religious leaders who are aware of this to please intervene.”

A man from Zaria (name withheld) divorced his wife of twenty years,after she was released by Bandits who kidnapped her along with others,on the ground that he suspected she was raped by the bandits.I call on religious leaders who are aware of this to please intervene. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 10, 2022

Kaduna, like some other states in Northern Nigeria, has been at the mercy of terrorists and bandits.

Earlier in February, Governor Nasir El-Rufai reeled out stark details of the spate of insecurity that has held the state by the jugular.

El-Rufai said Kaduna lost 1,192 residents to bandit attacks across the state in 2021, while 3,348 citizens were kidnapped.

The report also shows a 27.21 per cent increase in deaths, compared to 2020.

The governor confirmed that an average of nine persons were kidnapped daily in 2021. The report also gave 891 as the figure of people who sustained various forms of injury during the attacks.

“Kaduna Central senatorial zone recorded the highest number of deaths at 720, followed by 406 in Kaduna South and 66 in Kaduna North. There were 340 children kidnapped, while 2,023 were men and 985 were women.

“Kaduna Central also led in the area of kidnapping with 2,771 abductions, while 397 citizens were kidnapped from the Southern senatorial zone and 180 from Kaduna North,” the report said.