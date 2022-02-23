OAP N6 Drags Bobrisky In The Mud As He Reacts To James Brown’s Admission In The UK

N6, a Nigerian media celebrity, has reacted to popular crossdresser James Brown‘s acceptance to a university in the United Kingdom.

As previously reported, James Brown sparked a social media frenzy on Tuesday, February 22nd, when he stated that he would be gifting himself a university degree as a birthday present.

READ MORE: Skit Maker By Day, Drug Dealer By Night – OAP N6 Shades De General Following Arrest

In response, the OAP praised James Brown for saving up his influencer money to pay for university in the UK and providing himself a better life and opportunity in a post uploaded on his Instagram story.

On the other hand, he blasted Bobrisky for lying on social media on a regular basis, claiming that despite generating a lot of money, he hasn’t improved his personal growth.

See post below: