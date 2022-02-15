Pero Adeniyi Flaunts New Man On Instagram

Pero Adeniyi, the mother of 2face Idibia child, has stated she has a new man and she appreciates all the affection he showed her on Valentine’s Day.

She took to Instagram to show off the roses and teddy bear presents she received from her boyfriend.

She also thanked him for bringing forth the best in her and loving her without conditions.

Pero and her new man were seen locking hands in a snap uploaded on her Instagram account, but the man’s face was not visible.

See post below: