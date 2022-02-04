Sandra Iheuwa Under Fire For Marrying Someone Who Doesn’t Like Her Kids

Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin’s baby mama and businesswoman, has come under fire after a leaked chat revealed that her husband Steve Thompson had sent her children away from his home.

Sandra Iheuwa lamented to a friend about how her husband, Steve Thompson, always talks down on her kids, saying he’s doing them a favor by roofing them, according to a previous report.

Steve Thompson, according to his estranged wife, sent her children out off his home because he dislikes children.

Steve unfollowed and blocked Sandra on Instagram a few hours later, sparking outrage online.

She was chastised by netizens for ignoring the handwriting on the wall, with many wondering how she could accept to marry a man who dislikes children.

