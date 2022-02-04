She’s Paying For Her Evil Deeds – Ubi Franklin Reacts To Sandra Iheuwa’s Marital Crisis

Ubi Franklin, a Nigerian music mogul and blogger, has reacted to his baby mom Sandra Iheuwa‘s marriage crisis with her husband, Steve Thompson.

Sandra Iheuwa and Steve Thompson have been in the press for a long time due to adultery in their marriage and child custody issues.

READ MORE: Leaked Chat Reveals How Sandra Iheuwa’s Husband Kicked Her Kids Out Of The House

Advertisement

Sandra is paying for her handwork and all the pains she caused him for three years, according to a post on Instagram by Ubi Franklin.

She dragged him on social media, lying about him to obtain followers on her business page, traction for her business, and to make people dislike him, according to Ubi Franklin.

See post below: