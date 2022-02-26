Wike: E-Transmission Of Results Will Boost Confidence Of Nigerians In Their Elected Representatives

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that the provisions of the electoral amendment act, particularly the electronic transmission of results, will boost the confidence of Nigerians in their elected representatives.

Wike stated this while speaking on the signing of the electoral amendment act by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Also Read: BREAKING: Finally, Buhari Signs Electoral Bill Into Law

“For whatever it is worth, let us say Nigerians are happy that after all said and done, the president and the APC administration, for the first time, have bowed to pressure of Nigerians in order to have a law that enables our electoral process to be transparent. But again, this tells you the kind of party in power,” he said.

“Electronic transmission of results will give confidence to the people, to the electorate; and anybody who is elected will now sit up to say it is not going to be business as usual.”