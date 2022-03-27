2023: APC Tickets Mustn’t Go To Highest Bidders – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has remarked that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not sell its tickets to the highest bidder or force candidates on the party ahead of the general elections in 2023.

Following the withdrawal of six other candidates from the competition, the President’s chosen candidate, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was elected national chairman of the APC.

Buhari, on the other hand, stated that candidates must be elected in a free and fair manner.

Also Read: APC Convention: Six Chairmanship Aspirants Step Down, Back Buhari’s Candidate

This was mentioned by President Buhari during his speech at the APC national convention in Abuja.

“Popular and acceptable aspirants who remain the people’s choice must be allowed to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 elections. We will resist the imposition of candidates,” he said.

He said ahead of the primaries, there was a need to remain strong and united for the party to exploit the rich and abundant potential at its disposal.