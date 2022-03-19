2023: Gboyega Isiaka Joins Ogun Senatorial Race

Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, a three-time gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, has entered the race for the Ogun West Senatorial seat in the 2023 election, claiming that his local knowledge and expertise put him ahead of other candidates.

GNI, as Isiaka is known, spoke at the inauguration of his canvassers, who were chosen from all 59 wards in Ogun West, at Ilaro, the headquarters of Yewa South Local Government.

In 2011, 2015, and 2019, he ran for governor on the platforms of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and African Democratic Congress, respectively (ADC).

Isiaka shortly after the 2019 gubernatorial polls, which he lost to Governor Dapo Abiodun, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He told newsmen that the Senatorial bid was an extension of his aspiration to serve the people of the state.

“I basically want to say it is still an extension of me wanting to serve my people and I have attempted to govern the state. That aspiration we are keeping aside at this time because we know that at this time, clearly, we have a governor that is duly entitled to a second term and we feel he is going to talk about that sometimes soon.

“To that extent, we feel the Senate seat of Ogun West is one area where we can still offer our service, particularly having known so much the need of our people, having known so much about the nooks and crannies of the state. We feel that all of these knowledge, the information, the passion and the zeal that we have for our people, where it can be useful now is the Senate seat of Ogun West,” Isiaka said.