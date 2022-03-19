Why Obiano Is Detained, Undergoing Interrogation -EFCC Official

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State is being quizzed over the alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state.

An authoritative source in the EFCC disclosed this to NAN on Saturday in Abuja.

The source said, “The former governor is being interrogated over alleged misapplication of N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash.”

According to the source, part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.

The anti-graft agency had, on Friday, said the former governor was in its custody undergoing interrogation after his arrest on March 17.

Obiano was arrested on Thursday at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and brought to Abuja on Friday morning.