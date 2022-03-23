Abba Kyari Has Many Cases With Us, Police Authorities Shielded Him Since 2008 – Nigerian Agency, NHRC Reveals

Mr. Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has revealed how police authorities refused to allow the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to appear before the commission.

Ojukwu said despite several invitations extended to Abba Kyari who is currently in custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, he was shielded from facing numerous cases that were filed against him since 2008.

The revelation was made by the NHRC boss while speaking at a capacity building retreat of the House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights, organised by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, PLAC. He further disclosed that all the petitions against DCP Kyari, bordered on human rights violations.

Ojukwu urged those that occupy positions of authority, including the federal lawmakers, to be mindful of their conduct, saying the days of impunity are gone.

“I summoned Abba Kyari up to eight times, but the authorities shielded him. Every time, they would say that he travelled to Lagos, Kaduna or somewhere else.



“He had so many issues and cases that were brought against him, pending before the Commission. Since 2008 to 2009, we have been summoning this officer because he had so many petitions against him. But he was celebrated as a super cop.



“Thank goodness that God has used another way to bring him into account,” Ojukwu added.

“If you do anything while in power, you will definitely answer for it no matter how many years it takes,” Ojukwu stated.