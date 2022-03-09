Actress Doris Ogala Speaks On Alleged Feud With Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has addresses speculations that she and her bestie, Tonto Dikeh were involved in a fight.

Hours ago, it was alleged that the duo were beefing themselves on Instagram, after they shared posts which seemed like a shade to each other.

Tonto Dikeh wrote:

“There is no longer room in my mind for people who are not worthy of my heart”

Minutes later, Doris Ogala wrote via her IG page,

“I laugh at some people when they think they are smart with their small brains Greedy a$sholes.”

Following this, some fans claimed that the duo are shading themselves, and Doris Ogala debunked this in a recent post.

Doris claimed that it was all staged as she bragged about being the writer of the script.

See screenshots below;