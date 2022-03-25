BREAKING: Court Postpones Judgment On Ayade’s Defection

The suit attempting to remove Cross River Governor Ben Ayade and his Deputy, Ivara Esu, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been adjourned for April 6 by a Federal High Court in Abuja (APC).

The judgment had been scheduled for March 25, 2022, by Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

Also Read: Court Sacks Governor Umahi, Deputy Over Defection To APC

According to reports, the cause list indicated that the judgment will now be handed out on April 6.

The PDP filed a lawsuit against INEC, Ayade, Esu, and the APC, with the filing number FHC/ABI/CS/975/2021.