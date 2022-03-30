‘Don’t Let Me Beat You Again’ —Timaya Warns Ubi Franklin

Nigerian musician Timaya sends a stern warning to music executive Ubi Franklin while humiliating him online.

The ‘Outside’ crooner didn’t specify what transpired between them, however, his tweet disclosed that there’s long-time bad blood between them.

Timaya asked Ubi to thread carefully to avoid another round of beating from him, following the violence he gave him in January last year.

Timaya also mocked him for serving as a nanny for Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

“Ubi Franklin u remember the beating I gave u in January last year? Don’t let me beat u again, and pls I like your new job. As Ifeanyi’s NANI and pls don’t mess it up. Davido is a good guy he can make ur life. Pls focus on ur new job. Thanks,” Timaya wrote.