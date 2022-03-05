“I Don’t Want To Die” – 13-year-old Orphan Says After Being Rescued From Her Abuser

A 13-year-old orphaned girl, Mercy Anyadike has been rescued from her madam who threatened to kill her.

Mercy Anyadike, the orphaned girl was rescued by Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE) from madam in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Narrating her ordeal to the team, she said:

“A few days ago, we rescued 13 yr old orphan, little Miss Mercy Anyadike (supposed primary 2 pupil) who hails from Oso Edda in Afikpo South, Ebonyi State. She lives with Mrs Nkama Rosemary from the same village as house help at Mgbabor Achara (Azu Primary School), in Abakaliki here. We went in company of a GBV Taskforce member, Comrade Mattias Okinya.

“On our rescue visit following a tipoff, little Mercy tearfully narrated her ordeals and informed us that her aunty always lock her inside her apartment and torture her severely to her satisfaction with electric cable and koboko.

“She said she normally locks up the doors against any neighbour who might want to come for her rescue. This maltreatment, little Mercy has faced for two long years. Within these two years of torture, she has not been going to School.

“She prepares the children of her madam for school, afterwards, she stays back home for house chores, helping her in her business and doing school runs, including other errand duties.

Mercy particularly requested; “brother pls, help me. I want to leave this place. I don’t want to die. My aunty says she will kill me”.

“As it is, we have initiated plans to get any of her relatives so we can get her back to them and at the same time, return her to school and guide her towards securing a sound future.

“The rate of child abuse in Ebonyi State has attained an alarming stage. We sincerely appreciate the whistleblower who drew our attention to tg plight of the dying Mercy. We, therefore, request all well-meaning individuals/groups to always volunteer information that could lead to rescuing similar victims of abuse like this case.”

Chairman of HURIDE in the state, Sampson Oko Nweke, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, March 4.