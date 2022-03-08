I Have No Plans To Dump PDP For APC – Shaibu

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, declared on Monday that, contrary to rumors, he will not abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in favor of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, were compelled to abandon the APC for the PDP after falling out with his erstwhile political godfather and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

After winning the state’s governorship race on September 19, 2020, the duo received some relief when they were re-elected for another four-year term.

Shaibu, however, refuted rumors that he was planning a return to the APC nearly two years later.

“For me as Philip Shaibu, I have no plans now to leave. But for Philip Shaibu and his followers and the followers of Obaseki, that left APC to the PDP, they all plan to leave PDP, but to where I don’t know,” he said.

“We feel not accepted in PDP and that is the reason we are actually thinking that it is time to just throw the curtain to leave.

“The truth is that the governor has been appealing and you can see that from yesterday’s meeting. Some of us are not happy with the governor’s statement saying he is not leaving the PDP. For some of us, we felt we left APC because of the governor not because we wanted to join PDP.

“We left APC because of the oppression the APC National Chairman meted on the governor. For some of us that hate oppression, we decided to jettison our relationship even with the then godfather and other persons to follow the governor to the PDP that the leadership asked that the governor should go.”