Intimacy Has Been Misconstrued – Denrele Edun Denies Having An Affair With Goldie After Getting Dragged

Denrele Edun, has reacted to social media criticism over comments about an affair with the late music star, Goldie.

Nigerians had berated the media personality for saying he was intimate with Goldie, despite her marital status.

Denrele has now said his comments were taken out of context, writing;

“Intimacy has been misconstrued. Why does everyone think intimacy connotes sex? What a horny frequency. Anyways in this context, intimacy means shared secrets and ‘one corner’ means even catching me in the corner with someone,” he wrote.

“Igboro na streets. We don enter trenches severally. Oh well this is the first time in years that people are talking about the LATE GOLDIE. Damn we should have a good laugh about this. Signed management.”