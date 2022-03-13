Lateef Adedimeji Reacts As Wife Gives Colleague Romantic Dance (Video)

By
Adesegun Adefolahan
-
Lateef Adedimeji and wife

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, reacts to a video of his wife, Bimpe Oyebade, and her colleague dancing in a close-up manner.

In a video shared by the newly wedded actress on her page, Bimpe and her colleague, Itele, dance like lovers to a traditional romantic song.

The dance that caught many as hilarious, triggered the husband, Lateef Adedimeji, who took to the comment session to react.

Lateef Adedimeji reacts as wife gives colleague a 'close-up dance' (Video)

“Mummy , sa come and learn how to dance jeje,” Lateef wrote as he encourages wife to resume dance lessons at home.

Read Also: Actor Lateef Adedimeji Shares New Pictures From A Movie Set (Photos)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here