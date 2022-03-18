Leave Obiano Alone, He Deserves Rest After Impressive Performance As Gov, APGA Tells EFCC

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Oye, has stated that former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, performed impressively while in office for eight years and should be allowed to take his “deserved rest” after serving the people of the state.

Oye stated this on Friday in a chat with The PUNCH while reacting to the arrest of the 66-year-old ex-governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The APGA chairman warned the anti-graft agency to stop the witch-hunt of Obiano and allow him to take his “deserved rest” anywhere he chose to have it.

The APGA chairman said, “Chief Willie Obiano as governor performed impressively and the whole world acknowledges it. Let the witch-hunt stop and let the man have his deserved rest after years of quality service to his people.”

Recall that it was reported that EFCC operatives picked up Obiano at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, around 08:30pm.

The ex-governor, who had been on the watch list of the EFCC since November 15, 2021, was arrested while trying to board a flight to the United States.