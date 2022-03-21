Leaving Presidency Open Without Zoning Is Explosive, Bode George Warns PDP

Bode George, a senior member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the party against making the 2023 presidential ticket accessible to all members.

He feels that while it is critical to field the best candidate for the highest office in the land in the upcoming elections, it is also critical to ensure that such a position is designated to a certain region.

George said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

His remark came against the backdrop of the controversy trailing the zoning of the PDP’s presidential ticket as activities build-up ahead of next year’s polls.