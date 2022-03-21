PDP: Frustration In The Country May Trigger Agitation Worse Than #EndSARS

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the country’s existing socioeconomic issues are likely to spark protests much greater than the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s spokesperson, said so in a statement released on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s “failure” to address the issues, he claimed, is “akin to kneeling on Nigerians’ necks.”

“The PDP warns that there is a limit to what the people can bear under an administration that remains arrogant, inhumane, unconcerned and insensitive to their plights occasioned by its misrule,” Ologunagba said.

“Is it not an unpardonable dereliction of duty that while the nation is in turmoil and agonizing under a collapsed national grid, protracted fuel crisis, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, crippled production and commercial activities, President Muhammadu Buhari remains aloof and “absent” as always?

“The failure by President Buhari, who also doubles as the minister of petroleum resources, to take immediate action, other than the snobbish stance by his presidency that “heavens will not fall” because of fuel scarcity amounts to daring Nigerians to do their worse.

“Sadly today, thousands of small and medium scale enterprises; the drivers of the economy are folding up daily, industries are relocating to neighbouring countries, universities are on strike, the aviation sector is on the brink of collapse, our railway is tottering to a halt due to lack of diesel, police are threatening to go on strike, insecurity is on the rise due to the collapse of the informal economic sector.”

The PDP said the president needs to be reminded of his duty to Nigerians, “to in the least, show some empathy, competence and concern as our country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice”.

“The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of law and order if allowed to fester,” the party said.

“With petrol now selling between N400 to N500 per litre, diesel at over N800 per litre, kerosine at over N750 and aviation fuel at N670 per litre, millions of businesses, employment and sources of livelihood have collapsed in both urban and rural areas resulting in acute hardship and widespread social tension across the country.

“Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.”

The opposition party called on the president to “stop abdicating his duties by sending his aides to issue wild claims, fake promises and noncommittal apologies for the abysmal failures of his administration”.