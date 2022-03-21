Jigawa Governor: Buhari Administration Inherited Most Of Nigeria’s Current Challenges

The difficulties facing the country, especially insecurity, were inherited from the previous administration, according to Jigawa state governor Mohammad Badaru.

According to the governor, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has achieved significant progress, particularly in infrastructure.

Badaru spoke at the Radio Request Presenters Association of Nigeria’s 60th-anniversary celebration in Dutse on Sunday.

Nigerians, he stated, must be patient and pray in order to overcome the country’s social and economic problems.

“Despite the numerous challenges facing the country, President Buhari has done a lot, especially in infrastructure,” the governor said.

“Many roads and projects abandoned by past governments were completed by this administration, while others are nearing completion.

“Nigeria is in a trying moment and it is God the Almighty that promises to try us. However, when we become patient and prayerful, then He (God), will bring the best for us.

“So I urge you to be patient and pray fervently and soon Nigeria will be great again.

“And even though the country may not have fared well in some area, but it has made remarkable strides, especially in infrastructure. This is because even road from Kwanar Huguma – Shuwarin – Azare – Damaturu was completed by Buhari’s administration.

“And all these challenges, including that of security and what have you, were inherited by this administration, but we’re doing our best and would continue to do so until Nigeria becomes great and great again. But this needs patience and prayer.”