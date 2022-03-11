She Is Cheating On Me – Korra Obidi’s Husband, Justin Dean Gives Details On Marriage Crisis

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean has shared more details about the split from his wife, Korra.

In a recent post on Instagram, the heartbroken husband stated that his wife cheats on him and uses his family against him, whenever he doesn’t do as she says.

In his words,

“I’m tired of the narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability. I’ve been trying since 2018 to save our marriage and if I don’t do exactly what she says, she divorces me. I’ve been a prisoner that has his family used against him if she doesn’t get exactly what she wants”.