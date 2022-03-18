Soludo Reacts To Ebelechukwu Obiano And Bianca Ojukwu’s Fight At His Inauguration

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has apologised to all Anambra people over Ebelechukwu Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu’s fight at his inauguration ceremony today March 17.

Confirming the momentary breach of protocol at the event in a statement released by his media aide, Joe Anatune, he said the fight was caused by a personal issue between the two parties involved.

The statement read;

“The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship. Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.

“God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation”.