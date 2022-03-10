What Happened When I Saw Jesus Physically – Apostle Suleman (Video)

Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed what happened after he saw Jesus Christ physically.

According to the man of God, he saw Jesus Christ and he smiled at him.

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International in a video message narrated how he saw Jesus walk into a room peacefully.

He spoke during a sermon to his church members at a recent religious event in Nairobi, Kenya.

“I was a preacher; I was saved for years. But it got to a stage I locked the door, I said I must encounter God. I started fasting, no food, no water, for 11 days. On the 12th day, I saw Jesus walk into the room. He smiled and begin to talk to me,” Suleman said.

Watch video below: