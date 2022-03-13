Why Marital Issues Should Be Sorted At Home, Not On Social Media — Actress, Etinosa Idemudia

Etinosa Idemudia, the Nigerian actress, says she recently chided couples who take their marital issues to social media. She had written on Instagram, “Except there are life-threatening circumstances and the public can actually save your life, it’s best not to bring it to social media.”

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, she said, “I saw a couple posting intimate videos and pictures on social media, and I suddenly remembered when the woman was disgracing her husband and spilling their family secrets (online). That led me to share my thoughts.”

The Edo State indigene also stated that she started creating comedy skits because she likes making people happy.

She said, “I just found myself doing skits. It is something I cannot stop. I love making people happy and telling funny creative stories. Fortunately, it comes to my head easily and naturally.

“I love my fans and people who comment positively (on my social media posts) and send me nice messages. God will continue to bless them. The beauty of becoming someone else and exploring other people’s stories (influenced my decision to become an actress). My viewers are my greatest motivation.”

On how motherhood has changed her, the actress said, “It has made me more patient. Also, I have learnt that fame is nothing without impact. I hope to make enough impact in my lifetime.”