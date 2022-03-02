Wike: It Is Time To Play Stomach Infrastructure Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering Rivers State inhabitants and improving their well-being.

During the commissioning of the Oro-Abali overpass at the Kaduna Street Junction along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State governor made the remark.

“Now that we have done virtually everything we have promised Rivers people, this is the time now we have to play politics of stomach infrastructure,” the former minister of state for education said during the event held on Tuesday.

“What people do not understand; people think when you are in government, from [the] first day, you should be sharing money. I said I won’t do that.

“I have to work for the people of the state. Now that we have worked, the remaining period will be to feed your stomach.”