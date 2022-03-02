It’s Time For Total Freedom’ — Sowore Joins 2023 Presidential Race

Omoyele Sowore, an activist, has declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

Sowore announced his presidential ambition on Tuesday at an event held in Abuja.

He also shared a campaign banner and an official Twitter handle tagged ‘Omoyele Sowore 2023’.

Also Read: “Power comes only from the Almighty” – Erelu Kuti to Okunnu-Lamidi, 2023 presidential aspirant

The activist is joining the presidential race for the second time after a first attempt in 2019.

He contested on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 presidential election.

“This is the official Twitter handle of the Sowore 2023 campaign. The official declaration of the real alternative to the status quo is about to be declared. The time for total freedom is now,” the tweet reads.