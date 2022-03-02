Tinubu Remains Best Choice For Presidency- Jibrin

The Director-General of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Support Groups Management Council (ABATSGMC) Dr Abdulmumin Jibrin has stated that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains the best candidate for the 2023 presidency.

Jibrin was reacting to criticisms against the candidacy of Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls.

He tweeted: “Let his hands be shaking, he remains our choice. You cannot suffocate our democratic space. Go and mobilise support for your aspirants whose hands are not shaking.

“Aren’t you the majority? Let’s meet at the ballots. We are resolute and our support total. Where Asiwaju goes, we go!

“We must be prepared for more and more unfair and senseless attacks. It is not criticism but enmity.

“There will always be that small group spreading hate. As with several Presidents, some of these attacks will continue through the various elections and Tinubu’s tenure as President.”