2023: Pick Women As Running Mates, Aisha Buhari Urges Presidential Aspirants

Aisha Buhari, the first lady of Nigeria, has asked political parties to consider women as running mates for candidates competing for various offices across the country.

Aisha Buhari was addressing on Saturday night at the State House in Abuja, where she invited Presidential Aspirants from various political parties for an Iftar.

The president’s wife organized the Iftar to allow hopefuls to share love and happiness with one another in the spirit of Ramadan and in the pursuit of nation-building.

She stated that women in politics need to be treated fairly in order to increase their participation in political posts.

“In fact, it is high time women were adopted as running mates at all levels considering their voting strength and active involvement in political processes.

“As we approach the 2023 election with greater hope, I am confident that Nigeria will continue to grow from strength to strength on the pedestal of our democratic tenets,” she said.