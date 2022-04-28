2023 Polls: Nwajiuba Declares For Presidency, Picks APC Forms

Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education, has expressed his intention to run for President in the 2023 general elections.

He made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja, shortly after receiving the All Progressives Congress’ nomination and expression of interest forms.

The forms for the minister were purchased by a coalition of youths across the country under the banner of Project Nigeria Group, just a week after the ruling party stated that its nomination and expression of interest forms would cost N100 million.

While obtaining the nomination forms, Nwajiuba stated that his choice to run for president was based on President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance during the previous seven years.

He expressed that the President has achieved extraordinary feats in ensuring that the progressive ideas of his administration are established.

He stated that despite all the achievements by the current administration, a lot still needed to be done as many of the citizens were hungry, unemployed, and threatened by insecurity.

“Our calling today invites me to take up a work path that builds on the solid foundations that have been laid thus far, provides different paradigms for new challenges, and provides the platform for a vista that accommodates subject experts to pull together forces to meet our nation’s challenges,” he said.

“This is the path I propose to thread, having been properly schooled, experienced, and tested in the last 30 years of active politics.

“I, therefore, invite our dear party and its great men and women, to forge that trust in me as their new symbol of unity, growth, and regeneration, as we step into the future with renewed zeal and optimism.”