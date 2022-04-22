2023 Presidency: Only Death Can Make Me Step Down -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that he will not step down from the 2023 presidential race.

Wike, who is a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this during an interview with BBC Pigin.

Wike stated that only death would make him step down for another PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Also Read: 2023: Nigerians Don’t Need Consensus Candidate But A Problem Solver, Says Peter Obi

When asked if he would step down for another candidate, Wike said, “Why would I step down for anybody? If you want to do consensus, there must be equity and fairness. Are the hands of those demanding consensus clean? People talking about consensus are the ones running the election. Is it the party’s decision?

“It is not the party that is talking. In politics, there is something called shine shine bobo. The more you look, the less you see. Some people think they can deceive me with consensus. It’s a scam. I don’t like being deceived in my life.

What can make me step down for another PDP candidate, he replied, “The only thing that can make me step down is death. if I am alive, we will run this thing, we will hold the primary on May 28/29.”