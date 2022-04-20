2023 Presidency: Tambuwal Submits Nomination Form, Promises To Unite Nigerians

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State and a presidential hopeful for the Peoples Democratic Party, has submitted his presidential nomination form to the party office.

The governor promised to unite the country if elected president after submitting his nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

According to a release, Tambuwal said he decided to submit his form because of the immense support he received from Nigerians for his objectives.

Nicholas Msheliza who represented Tambuwal, said, “Consensus is a good thing. It is healthy for the party. Our prayer is that the consensus will favour him. So far he is the frontline aspirant, our thinking our prayer and hope is that the consensus will go his way.

“We are happy to state here that the support, encouragement while he consulted widely has been very overwhelming and for the fact that he is one presidential candidate that has traversed over the 360 Federal constituencies of this country gives him an edge.

“He knows the demography and the geography of this country. He knows the problem of this country. He is the actual unifier. He is the bridge builder. He’s so humble. And he is such a person that is so energetic and vibrant also that can be trusted to forge partnership and alliances and rescue and build this nation from where we have found ourselves today.”