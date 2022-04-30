2023: Smart Adeyemi Picks Senatorial Form

Senator Smart Adeyemi of Kogi West Senatorial District has gotten his nomination forms ahead of the APC senatorial primary.

Adeyemi picked up the forms at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, according to a statement sent by his media office on Friday in Lokoja.

Speaking to journalists at the International Conference Centre Abuja, shortly after collecting the form, the three-time senator said, “Within the context of a prosperous Kogi West and a sustainable future for Kogi State, our legislative agenda shall focus on people-oriented programmes that would positively and fundamentally alter the developmental landscape of the senatorial district.”

Also Read: 2023: Ken Nnamani Officially Declares For Presidency

While thanking APC members, Governor Yahaya Bello, party leaders, and other stakeholders, Adeyemi restated his belief in the party’s internal democratic dynamics, claiming that he was still the best suited and prepared for the post.

The lawmaker expressed firm belief that the party leadership and delegates would elect him as the candidate for the senate seat in the primaries.