Actor Lateef Adedimeji Excitedly Congratulates His Wife, Mo Bimpe On Her Awards

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has expressed excitement over his wife’s latest achievement in the movie industry.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Mo Bimpe revealed she got nominated in two different categories at the Nigeria achievers awards.

Mo Bimpe won best actress and producer of the year, and she dedicated the awards to her lovers and fans worldwide while appreciating them for always supporting her.

She wrote: “I’m blessed. We got nominated in two different categories and won both … Best actress of the year and producer of the year. A big thank you to the organizers of this prestigious awards @nigeriaachieverawards.

“Hey fam @[email protected]_adedimejis_fan base all my lovers worldwide, this award is dedicated to you all , I saw how you all voted relentlessly for me, thank you so much for always supporting me, thank you , thank you , thank you … I love you all.”

Many of her colleagues stormed her comment section with congratulatory messages, including her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.

While expressing love for his wife, Lateef Adedimeji prayed for Mo Bimpe to continue prospering, adding he is proud of her.