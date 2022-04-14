Actress Uche Jombo Reacts As Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Husband Denies Killing Her

Actress Uche Jombo has reacted to Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband Peter Nwachukwu’s statement on his wife’s death.

According to Mr Nwachukwu, Osinachi took ill in November 2021.

Mr Nwachukwu said he first took her to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), later to Gwagwalada General Hospital, and then to National Hospital, where she finally died.

He, however, did not disclose the nature of her illness. Osinachi’s sister said the singer did not die of cancer as rumoured.

Reacting to the man’s statement in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Uche Jombo said she hopes Peter Nwachukwu gets locked up for life because his wife deserves justice. She tweeted:

“The more I read and hear the sadder her death becomes. Osinachi’s story keeps getting worse, how can a man do this to someone he was supposed to love and protect? I hope he WILL be locked up for life. She deserves justice,”

Nwachukwu, who has been accused by Osinachi’s family of assaulting her, was on Monday escorted into a police van stationed in front of the Lugbe police station in Abuja.

Osinachi was a singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre who came to limelight with her hit track ‘Ekwueme’.