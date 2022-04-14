Osinachi Husband’s Family Makes Shocking Revelations As They Break Silence On Death Of Singer

The family of Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, have commented on the death of their sister-in-law.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Nwachukwu’s elder brother, Richard Okekenwa revealed that Peter Nwachukwu’s real name is Peter Echijekwu Okekenwa.

Richard disclosed that Peter didn’t attend their father’s burial. He also revealed that Peter shunned his father-in-law’s burial by giving a blind eye to the proceedings.

“He doesn’t call me. I don’t have anything to do with him,” he told BBC Pidgin.

He noted that he heard about the death of Osinachi via a phone call from his children in the middle of the night, adding that he wept for her but not for Nwachukwu.

Speaking further, he disclosed that up until this moment, Peter Nwachukwu hasn’t called to inform him about his wife’s death.

Also, during the interview, Richard Okekenwa’s wife said the last time she saw Nwachukwu was when he got married. The day she called Osinachi on phone her husband was there so the singer could not talk freely.

Okekenwa’s wife noted that after more than 15 years of Osinachi’s marriage to Nwachukwu, she did not see the singer until her passing.