Border Closure Achieved Nothing, FG Should Apologise – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former member of the National Assembly who served in the 8th Senate and represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, requested the Federal Government to apologize for closing Nigeria’s land borders on Tuesday.

The government blocked Nigeria’s land borders in August 2019 to prevent the illegal influx of drugs, small guns, and agricultural products from neighboring West African countries.

Sani reacted on Tuesday to the federal government’s recent reopening of borders, saying that since the closure of borders achieved nothing, the government owed it to the public to apologize after reopening the borders.

“The closure of Nigeria’s borders has achieved nothing; opening it should come with apologies,” he Tweeted on Tuesday.

The government had last Friday approved the reopening of four additional land borders shut in August 2019 as part of efforts to curtail smuggling and boost local production of rice.