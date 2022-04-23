Consensus Candidate: Tambuwal Distances Self From Saraki, Mohammed’s Emergence

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, has distanced himself from the agreement that saw Dr Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed emerge as the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidates (PDP).

Nicholas Msheliza, the Tambuwal Campaign Organisation’s (TCO) Director of Organisation and Mobilisation, announced the governor’s position in a statement on Friday.

Saraki is the former Senate President and former governor of Kwara State, while Mohammed is the current governor of Bauchi.

Following weeks of deliberation, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) of the PDP chose Governor Mohammed and Senator Saraki as their consensus candidates during a meeting in Minna, Niger State, on Friday.

The trio, along with another aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, submitted themselves for the consensus, according to the group that met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Following a vote, they endorsed Mohammed and Saraki and urged both candidates to work together for further talks in order to produce a single consensus candidate.

Reacting to the development, Msheliza insisted that the consensus arrangement initially agreed had failed before the NEF’s meeting, stressing that Tambuwal would not renege in his pursuit of becoming the next president.